Capitals' John Carlson: Day-to-day with lower-body issue

Carlson is dealing with a lower-body injury ahead of Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets. He's considered day-to-day.

Carlson almost assuredly won't play in the upcoming contest, so the Capitals have called up both Aaron Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler as reinforcement options since Brooks Orpik (lower body) is injured as well. Of course, Carlson's status is the most impactful in the fantasy realm, as the stud offensive blueliner has amassed five goals and 13 assists over 14 games this season.