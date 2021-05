Carlson dealt with a knee injury towards the end of the season that may require surgery, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Carlson is in danger of missing time at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner turned in another fantastic season in 2020-21, racking up 10 goals, 44 points and 128 shots on net through 52 contests. He'll remain a high-end fantasy commodity heading into next year's drafts.