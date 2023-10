Carlson scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Carlson has a goal and an assist over the first three games of the season, which isn't bad since the Capitals have scored just three goals. He is one of two players on the team with multiple points, joining rookie Matthew Phillips. Carlson has added nine blocked shots, eight shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating while playing in his usual top-pairing role.