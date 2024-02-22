Carlson registered an assist while logging 24:32 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Devils.
Carlson has posted two goals and 12 points in 20 games since the calendar rolled into 2024 -- but has managed just four points in that span on a Capitals power play that has struggled with consistency all season. The 34-year-old is on pace for another 40+ point campaign and should be a solid -- though perhaps not gamebreaking -- rearguard for the balance of the 2023-24 season.
