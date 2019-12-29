Capitals' John Carlson: Dominating season continues
Carlson put up two more assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
His dream season marches on. Carlson has 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 39 games. That puts him eighth in NHL scoring, ahead of studs like Jonathan Huberdeau, Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews. And 11 points ahead of the next highest-scoring defender (Roman Josi). You know what to do.
