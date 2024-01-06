Carlson used the power play to record career assist No. 500 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

As he's done plenty of times in his career, Carlson set the stage for a textbook play that resulted in him dishing to Alex Ovechkin, who then fed Dylan Strome for a tip-in goal at the doorstep. Unfortunately for the Caps, they'd squander a 2-0 lead after the first period and permit six unanswered tallies to lose a tough divisional tilt at home. Carlson has two goals and 19 assists -- including nine points on the power play -- through 37 games.