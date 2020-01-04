Capitals' John Carlson: Earns power-play assist
Carlson collected a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Carlson's shot attempt went wide, but Evgeny Kuznetsov tucked in the loose puck at 5:07 of the second period. It was a good rebound performance for Carlson after he went minus-4 versus the Islanders on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has had few bad games this year, with now 51 points, 121 shots and a plus-15 rating through 42 contests.
