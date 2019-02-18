Capitals' John Carlson: Earns two points

Carlson factored into both Capitals goals in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

Carlson had an assist on Alex Ovechkin's opening tally, and then scored an unassisted goal of his own to retie the game at 2 in the second period. Carlson has 52 points and a plus-17 rating in 58 games this season, as well as 132 shots. He could have a case for the Norris Trophy by season's end.