Capitals' John Carlson: Ends goal drought in loss

Carlson scored two goals in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks.

The defenseman had gone 11 games without finding the back of the net, but Carlson still has outstanding numbers on the season with eight goals and 45 points through 47 games. He remains on track to blow past last season's career-high 68 points.

