Capitals' John Carlson: Enjoying three-game point streak
Carlson headed into the All-Star break by scoring a point in three straight games. He also put 21 shots on net in those contests.
Carlson didn't make the All-Star Game, but he arguably should have. The veteran defenseman has 38 points in 49 games, and he has 149 shots on net as well. On top of that, the 28-year-old has gotten a ton of player play time. He's averaged a whopping 4:00 per game with the extra man.
