Capitals' John Carlson: Excellent showing Monday
Carlson scored a goal and notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Carlson continues to lead the charge on the Capitals' blue line with 26:06 of ice time, and he now has a goal in three straight games and seven total points in that span. As if there was doubt, he's clearly established he was worth a $64 million contract this summer. However, the pace won't be continued since he's converted on 26.3 percent of his shots to score five goals and eight assists in eight games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night in OT win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies goal, assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort in rout of Bruins•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies apple in preseason win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: May return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.