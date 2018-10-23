Capitals' John Carlson: Excellent showing Monday

Carlson scored a goal and notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Carlson continues to lead the charge on the Capitals' blue line with 26:06 of ice time, and he now has a goal in three straight games and seven total points in that span. As if there was doubt, he's clearly established he was worth a $64 million contract this summer. However, the pace won't be continued since he's converted on 26.3 percent of his shots to score five goals and eight assists in eight games.

