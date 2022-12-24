Carlson exited Friday's game against Winnipeg after being struck in the face by the puck, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Carlson was injured on a Brenden Dillon slap shot. There was blood on the ice as Carlson was helped to the locker room. The 32-year-old had a plus-1 rating and two shots in 16:12 of ice time before leaving the contest.