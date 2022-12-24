Carlson exited Friday's game against Winnipeg after being struck in the face by the puck, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Carlson was injured on a Brenden Dillon slap shot. There was blood on the ice as Carlson was helped to the locker room. The 32-year-old had a plus-1 rating and two shots in 16:12 of ice time before leaving the contest.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps rolling against Sens•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts power-play helper•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Gets back in assist column•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up seven shots•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Scores eighth goal of 2022-23•