Head coach Todd Reirden indicated that, while Carlson (undisclosed) was absent from Thursday's practice, he is expected to return after the Capitals' off day on Friday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carlson exited in the third period of Wednesday's 3-2 exhibition win over the Hurricanes after getting twisted up along the boards, but Reirden's optimism reinforces the sense that the exit was precautionary. The 30-year-old should be good to go for Washington's first round robin contest against the Bruins on Aug. 3, but check back for updates in the coming days.