Carlson tallied an assist and two shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Carlson has contributed a goal and four points during a four-game point streak. With two goals and nine points in 11 games since the beginning of March, the 31-year-old now sits tied for third in the blueliner scoring race alongside Vancouver's Quinn Hughes and is an automatic start in all formats.
