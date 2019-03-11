Capitals' John Carlson: Extends point streak
Carlson registered an assist and four hits during Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Jets.
With the helper, Carlson has registered a point in three consecutive games. The 28-year-old defender has also eclipsed the 50-assist mark in back-to-back seasons and has a strong resume for Norris Trophy consideration at the 2018-19 season's conclusion.
