Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Out indefinitely•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Exits game after being hit by puck•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps rolling against Sens•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games•