Carlson handed out two assists and registered two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia. He also contributed two blocks and was plus-2.
Carlson assisted on back-to-back goals by Nicklas Backstrom (PP) and Carl Hagelin in the final minutes of the first period to help send the Capitals into the locker room with a 4-1 lead. Carlson has picked up five assists in his last four tilts and ranks third among NHL defensemen in scoring with 37 points in 43 games overall.
