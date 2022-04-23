Carlson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Carlson gave the Capitals a little extra insurance after they spent much of the game ahead by a single goal. The defenseman saw a seven-game, 13-point streak snapped Wednesday in Vegas, but he's rarely kept off the scoresheet for extended lengths of time. The 32-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 53 assists, 179 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-16 rating through 74 appearances. If he can get one more point, he'll reach the 70-point mark for the third time in the last four campaigns.