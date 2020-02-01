Capitals' John Carlson: Fills stat sheet in win

Carlson posted a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating with one shot on net, one hit and four blocks in a 5-3 victory over the Senators on Friday.

The two helpers added to Carlson's lead among all defensemen in assists with 49. He's now also up to plus-18 in the plus/minus department. Carlson could hit career highs in goals, assists, plus/minus and shots this season. He has 13 goals, 62 points, a plus-18 rating and 146 shots in 52 games this season.