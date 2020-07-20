Carlson is among the finalists for the Norris Trophy, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Carlson's presence on the list of finalists is not surprising given that he was fourth among NHL defensemen with 15 goals and the league leader in blueliner points (60) in 69 games prior to the coronavirus shutdown in March. The 30-year-old faces stiff competition from Nashville's Roman Josi and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman for the trophy, but his glowing offensive production could be enough to put him over the top when all the votes are counted.