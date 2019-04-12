Capitals' John Carlson: Floods assist column

Carlson finished with three assists Thursday, as the Capitals defeated Carolina 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

After recording a career-high 33 power-play points this season, Thursday's win featured two more PP assists from Carlson who was nothing short of dominant for sixty minutes. He and the Caps will now turn their focus to Saturday, as a win in Game 2 would give the defending champs a commanding 2-0 series lead.