Carlson put up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

Both were secondary assists, but that doesn't change their worth. Carlson is on a four-game, five-point streak that includes four assists. He's sitting in a three-way tie for third in scoring from the blue line with 24 points. And that's just two from tops overall, a spot held by Victor Hedman. Carlson is marching forward after becoming just the 71st defenseman in NHL history to hit 500 points.