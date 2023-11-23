Carlson picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Wednesday.
Carlson has four points, all assists, in his last four games. But he has been quiet many nights this year. He has a 2.6 shooting percentage and just one goal on the season. But the defender has 11 points in 16 games, a pace that may let Carlson flirt with a 50-point season.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Steps in front of five shots•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up two helpers Sunday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Point streak up to five games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Deposits lone goal in loss•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Garners assist in win•