Capitals' John Carlson: Frontrunner for Norris Trophy

Carlson, who's racked up 15 goals and 75 points in 69 games this campaign, is currently the likely favorite to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's top defenseman.

Carlson has firmly established himself as one of the NHL's top defenders over the past three seasons, having racked up 43 goals and 213 points while posting a plus-33 rating in 231 games, but he hasn't added a Norris Trophy to his resume over that span thanks to unbelievable campaigns from Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman in 2017-18 and Calgary's Mark Giordano in 2018-19. However, with just 13 games left on Washington's schedule, Carlson currently has 10 more points than the next highest-scoring defenseman (Nashville's Roman Josi), and should be considered the heavy favorite to take home his first Norris Trophy if/when the NHL resumes its season and hands out its yearly awards.