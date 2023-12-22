Carlson notched three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran blueliner put together his first multi-point performance of December, and vintage nights have been few and far between this season for Carlson. His only goal of 2023-24 came back on Oct. 18, a sudden drop for a player who lit the lamp 17 times just two seasons ago, and his 19 points in 30 games puts him on pace for his least productive full season since 2016-17.
