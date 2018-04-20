Capitals' John Carlson: Game 4 assist reappropriated
Carlson's assist from Thursday's Game 4 against the Blue Jackets was taken away and instead credited to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who officially finished with a four-point night, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Most fantasy leagues have official rules pertaining to late scoring changes, so if you played Carlson on Thursday, it might be worth combing through the site's official terms. With Carlson's helper taken away, it put an end to his five-game point streak that had begun in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
