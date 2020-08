Carlson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's round-robin clash with the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Even if Carlson can't go against the Flyers, he'll still have a one-game tune-up against the Bruins on Sunday to prepare for when the real games start in the next round. If the elite defenseman does suit up, he'll likely carry a hefty price tag in DFS contests but may be worth it considering he racked up 75 points during the regular season.