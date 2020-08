Carlson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carlson returned to practice Monday after missing the entirety of the round-robin round, which was a major step in the right direction for his recovery, but he may need a little more time before making his return to action after such a long layoff. Another update on the star blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop Wednesday afternoon.