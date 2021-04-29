Carlson (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for morning skate and will be a game-time decision for Thursday night's matchup with Pittsburgh, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear what Carlson is dealing with, but his status for Thursday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to use him in their daily lineups should plan accordingly. The 31-year-old blueliner has enjoyed another highly productive season in 2020-21, having racked up 10 goals and 42 points through 49 games.