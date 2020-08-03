Carlson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Carlson remains bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, though he's racked up eight helpers over that stretch while averaging 24:33 of ice time. If the Massachusetts native misses Monday's matchup, Michal Kempny or Dmitry Orlov figures to jump into the top power-play unit while Radko Gudas would likely join the lineup.