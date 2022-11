Carlson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Tampa Bay, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson has missed the last six games, but all indications are pointing towards him playing Friday as he took regular ice time at practice and quarterbacked the first power play. Should he return, a corresponding move will have to be made in order to get the Capitals under the salary cap. Carlson has two goals and four assists in nine games.