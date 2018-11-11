Capitals' John Carlson: Game-time decision Sunday

Carlson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Coyotes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A favorable home matchup against a road-weary Coyotes squad and the need to give youngsters Madison Bowey and Jonas Siegenthaler some playing time could move the Capitals to be cautious and hold out Carlson for a second-straight game, but fantasy owners will need to check back prior to puck drop for confirmation. The 28-year-old has five goals and 18 points in 14 games, so plug him into your lineups if he gets a sweater. However, those in daily formats may want to consider safer options given the uncertainty.