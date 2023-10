Carlson recorded an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Carlson helped out on Connor McMichael's tying goal at 9:54 of the second period. Through two contests, Carlson has five shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating. The 33-year-old blueliner remains the Capitals' top defenseman and should continue to work on the first power-play unit, giving him plenty of opportunities to contribute on offense.