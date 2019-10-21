Capitals' John Carlson: Garners weekly honors

Carlson was named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending Oct. 20.

Carlson registered a goal and seven assists in four games and finds himself all alone atop the NHL in the overall scoring race after another highly productive week. The 29-year-old joins Hall of Fame defensemen Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as the only defenders in league history to compile at least 18 points in the first 10 games of the season.