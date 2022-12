Carlson dished out two assists to go with two shots, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Carlson picked up third-period helpers on Dylan Strome's game-winning goal and the first of Alex Ovechkin's two empty-netters. The assists ended a drought in that category dating back to Nov. 15, but Carlson has buoyed his production with six goals since that date.