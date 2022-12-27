Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve.
Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Out indefinitely•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Exits game after being hit by puck•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps rolling against Sens•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts power-play helper•