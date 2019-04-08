Capitals' John Carlson: Good to go

Carlson (rest) suited up in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carlson was scratched for the final regular season game Saturday against the Islanders, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Washington's series against Carolina. The 29-year-old will likely be one of the top defenseman options for the postseason, following a whopping 70 points (33 on the power play) in 80 games this campaign.