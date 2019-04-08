Capitals' John Carlson: Good to go
Carlson (rest) suited up in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Carlson was scratched for the final regular season game Saturday against the Islanders, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Washington's series against Carolina. The 29-year-old will likely be one of the top defenseman options for the postseason, following a whopping 70 points (33 on the power play) in 80 games this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Healthy scratch for rest•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Best season of career•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Big night off blue line•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Streak at six games, seven points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Nets power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...