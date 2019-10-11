Capitals' John Carlson: Grabs NHL defenseman scoring lead

Carlson had three assists with one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two PIM in a 6-5 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Thursday's three-point performance gave Carlson sole possession of the NHL scoring lead among defensemen with eight points, including a league-best seven assists, through five games. He has hit the scoresheet in four of those contests, picking up right where he left off after last year's career-best 70-point season.