Capitals' John Carlson: Grabs two helpers in Game 2 win
Carlson recorded two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.
He made his mark all over the scoresheet, tying Dmitry Orlov for the team lead with five shots while also chipping in two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. That's nothing new for Carlson, though, and the 28-year-old now has three goals and 14 points in 14 games this postseason with 48 shots on goal, 25 hits, 23 blocks and a plus-6 rating. Expect him to remain extremely productive as the series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Pots second goal of playoffs•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: League leader with eight assists so far•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Game 4 assist reappropriated•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Stays scorching with helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches three more assists•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Collects three assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...