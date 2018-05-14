Capitals' John Carlson: Grabs two helpers in Game 2 win

Carlson recorded two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

He made his mark all over the scoresheet, tying Dmitry Orlov for the team lead with five shots while also chipping in two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. That's nothing new for Carlson, though, and the 28-year-old now has three goals and 14 points in 14 games this postseason with 48 shots on goal, 25 hits, 23 blocks and a plus-6 rating. Expect him to remain extremely productive as the series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Tuesday.