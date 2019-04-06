Capitals' John Carlson: Healthy scratch for rest

Carlson will be rested for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This opens up playing time for rookie Jonas Siegenthaler ahead of Washington's quarterfinal playoff series against the Hurricanes. Carlson caps (excuse the pun) off the regular season with a career-high 70 points (13 goals, 57 assists) to complement 33 power-play through 80 games.