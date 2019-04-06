Capitals' John Carlson: Healthy scratch for rest
Carlson will be rested for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This opens up playing time for rookie Jonas Siegenthaler ahead of Washington's quarterfinal playoff series against the Hurricanes. Carlson caps (excuse the pun) off the regular season with a career-high 70 points (13 goals, 57 assists) to complement 33 power-play through 80 games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Best season of career•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Big night off blue line•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Streak at six games, seven points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Nets power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...