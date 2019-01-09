Capitals' John Carlson: Heating up
Carlson tallied two assists -- one on the power-play -- and logged 24:20 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-3 win against the Flyers.
The first-time NHL All-Star has posted a goal and six points in his last seven games and now sits third among NHL defensemen with six goals and 41 points in as many games. With a sterling plus-22 rating, the 28-year-old is one of the top rearguards in the game and is building a strong case for Norris Trophy consideration. Roll him out with regularity and confidence the rest of the way.
