Capitals' John Carlson: Hits franchise milestone Sunday
Carlson notched an assist, a plus-2 rating and three blocked shots during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
The helper moved Carlson ahead of Calle Johansson to become the franchise's point leader among defensemen. The 30-year-old continues to pace NHL blueliners in 2019-20 with 15 goals and 72 points in 62 games.
