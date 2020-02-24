Play

Capitals' John Carlson: Hits franchise milestone Sunday

Carlson notched an assist, a plus-2 rating and three blocked shots during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The helper moved Carlson ahead of Calle Johansson to become the franchise's point leader among defensemen. The 30-year-old continues to pace NHL blueliners in 2019-20 with 15 goals and 72 points in 62 games.

