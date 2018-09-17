Capitals' John Carlson: Hits ice Monday
Carlson (lower body) joined Monday's training camp session, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
When (if) Carlson takes the ice in a preseason contest remains to be seen, but the Capitals will log three games in the next five days, so there will be plenty of opportunity for the defenseman to suit up. At this point, there is no reason to think the Massachusetts native won't be ready for Opening Night.
