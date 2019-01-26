Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps hardest shot in Washington

Carlson won the hardest shot competition in Friday's All-Star Skills event with a 102.8 MPH blast, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

This is the second year in a row a Capital has won this event, as Alex Ovechkin took it home last year, although his shot was "only" 101.3 MPH. His big shot may be why Carlson scored 15 goals last year, and has eight through 49 games this season.