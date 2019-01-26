Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps hardest shot in Washington
Carlson won the hardest shot competition in Friday's All-Star Skills event with a 102.8 MPH blast, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
This is the second year in a row a Capital has won this event, as Alex Ovechkin took it home last year, although his shot was "only" 101.3 MPH. His big shot may be why Carlson scored 15 goals last year, and has eight through 49 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...