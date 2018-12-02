Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps hot streak alive

Carlson recorded two assists, a power-play point and two shots during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Carlson has only been held off the scoresheet once in the last eight games and has posted 11 assists during that span. Tied with Ottawa's Thomas Chabot with 31 points for the defenseman scoring title, the 28-year-old is having a Norris Trophy-caliber season and needs to be a fixture in your lineups from here on out.