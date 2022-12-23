Carlson recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
Carlson started a tic-tac-toe sequence that culminated in an Evgeny Kuznetsov goal in the first period. December has been a particularly good month for the two-time NHL All-Star, as Carlson's managed a goal, seven assists and a plus-5 rating over 11 games.
