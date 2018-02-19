Capitals' John Carlson: Leads way in win over Sabres
Carlson scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Now up to 11 goals and 36 assists for the campaign, Carlson is well on his way to a career-best offensive season. He's locked into a top offensive role, and his 21 power-play points are also just one short of his previous personal best. Additionally, only John Klingberg and Brent Burns have more points than Carlson this year.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Records two power-play points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two more helpers Wednesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Enjoying three-game point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posting banner year despite All-Star snub•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Midseason Norris fave•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...