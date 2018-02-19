Capitals' John Carlson: Leads way in win over Sabres

Carlson scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Now up to 11 goals and 36 assists for the campaign, Carlson is well on his way to a career-best offensive season. He's locked into a top offensive role, and his 21 power-play points are also just one short of his previous personal best. Additionally, only John Klingberg and Brent Burns have more points than Carlson this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories