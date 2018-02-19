Capitals' John Carlson: Leads way in win over Sabres

Carlson scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Now up to 11 goals and 36 assists for the campaign, Carlson is well on his way to a career-best offensive season. He's locked into a top offensive role, and his 21 power-play points are also just one short of his previous personal best. Additionally, only John Klingberg and Brent Burns have more points than Carlson this year.