Capitals' John Carlson: League leader with eight assists so far
Carlson registered a power-play assist as the Capitals defeated the Blue Jackets in Game 6 of the conference quarterfinals and advanced to the next round Monday.
The venerable defenseman wound up with one goal and a playoff-high eight assists in the opening round of the postseason, and he would've had an additional apple had it not been for a late scoring change following Game 4. His unselfish playing style has been huge for the Capitals, who will now have the daunting challenge of facing the two-time defending champions from Pittsburgh.
