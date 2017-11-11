Capitals' John Carlson: Leaves mark on win over Pens
Carlson recorded a goal and an assist on the power play during Friday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
This was Carlson's third multi-point showing through his past five games, and he now has a rock-solid two goals, 13 points and 57 shots through 17 games. Additionally, the 27-year-old defenseman is logging a career-high 27:13 of ice time per contest, so his role should help him remain a go-to asset in the majority of fantasy settings.
