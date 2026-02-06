Capitals' John Carlson: Leaves Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Predators.
Carlson picked up a power-play assist in the first period and added two blocked shots in 7:03 of ice time. The defenseman will have nearly three weeks to recover during the Olympic break. If the injury isn't too significant, he should be able to suit up Feb. 25 versus the Flyers, but the Capitals will likely have some sort of update available when they reconvene during the break following some time off.
